Talks on new delivery date for Arran ferry

The shipyard building the new £48.5 million Arran ferry and in talks with the customer over a new delivery date.

As exclusively revealed in last week’s Banner, the MV Glen Sannox is seriously behind schedule at the Ferguson Marine yard on the Clyde where it is being built for Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) for use on the Brodick to Ardrossan route.

The CMAL chief exectutive Kevin Hobbs said that resources at the shipyard had been ‘significantly below expectations’ and said he did not believe the present delivery date, of winter 2018/2019, could be met.

There have been suggestions that work on the ferry may have to be completed elsewhere but these were dismissed this week by CMAL.

In a statement Mr Hobbs said: ‘Work on MV Glen Sannox is ongoing. Glen Sannox, along with her sister ship, will be completed by Ferguson Marine at Port Glasgow – there are no plans for this to change. CMAL still expects delivery of two ferries from FMEL, built to our detailed specifications, within the contracted cost.

‘Discussions on an updated delivery schedule for the vessels are currently ongoing between FMEL and CMAL, and this will be confirmed as soon as possible.’