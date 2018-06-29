New bid to extend Lamlash cemetery

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A third application to extend the cemetery at Lamlash has been lodged with North Ayrshire Council planners.

The move would create 571 much needed new lairs on the site which dates back to the 14th century. It follows a previously approved application which was made in 2016 and which included the formation of a new access road, footpaths and the erection of perimeter fencing.

The latest application takes into account a revised layout which includes an improvement to the proposed drainage of the site. The proposed site lies to the south of the existing cemetery which has experienced issues with drainage and a badger infestation. A portion of the badger fence, which is partially underground, will be dismantled and reused.

Having originally submitted an application to extend the cemetery in 2015, the application was withdrawn following drainage concerns from the Scottish Environmental Agency (SEPA). The re-submitted application the following year was approved with the condition that a programme of archaeological works – recording and recovering artefacts from the historically significant site – were undertaken.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesman said: ‘Local residents will be aware that we have a reducing number of plots available across Arran so we are working towards a solution that will ensure adequate space is available for the foreseeable future.

‘The revised planning application represents the first phase of the extension to Lamlash cemetery in order to meet our needs for the next 10 years and reduces the footprint of the original application.

‘The alignment of the plot rows, footpaths and consequently drainage has been altered to reduce the impact that the development will have on the site, allowing us to reduce the extent of access road required.

‘In the course of re-designing the proposals, it was necessary to progress some of the development in order to meet the immediate and ongoing burial needs of the island. This has been achieved by progressing the row of plots immediately adjacent to the existing cemetery as approved on the original application.’

The application, which includes 11 technical illustrations and two neighbour notifications with 20 metres of the site boundary, is currently pending consideration by the planning authority.