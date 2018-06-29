Circus comes to town

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A circus with a difference is coming to Arran next month.

Circus Montini has extended their Highland’s tour and will now appear in their big tent at Ormidale Park in Brodick from Friday July 20 to Sunday July 22.

The circus, making its first visit to the island, says it is a dazzling combination of theatre, music and dance. Their amazing cast of international artistes bring a sensational mix of acrobatics, comedy, juggling, illusion and aerial feats.

But importantly there are no animals, instead quality and innovation are at the top of the agenda for this sensational company of human performers.

A spokeswoman for the circus said: ‘We offer high quality, affordable family entertainment. There will be something for everyone as we can guarantee laughs, thrills, suspense and lots of action. In a world full of digital and virtual entertainment with computer games and the internet, nothing can ever beat bringing the whole family together to witness the magic of a live performance.’

Bring on the clowns of the Circus Montini. NO_B26circus01