Cancer champion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It was never in any doubt that ArCaS is a fine charity and worthy of all our support.

The work tirelessly to help cancer sufferers on the island offering real and valuable support and for that they are to be commended.

But the news this week that they are to spend £100,000 on improving cancer services on the island only shows the commitment they have to making the biggest impact they can in fighting the Big C.

It may be early days yet but £30,000 in the first year will go a long way to helping set up a specialist cancer nursing service, while the second year of funding should help it eventually provide 24/7 care, when required, for all cancer patients.

Great too that £40,000 is to go to a new x-ray machine at the hospital which will go beyond helping just cancer patients.

ArCaS have always been open and honest about their finances and it is great to see how donations to the charity shop and the odd pound or two spent in the shop add up to make an annual income of £111,210 in the last financial year.

Go on, pop in, you know you want too.