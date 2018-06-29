Arran mums show support for breastfeeding campaign

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Mums on Arran gathered Janie’s Cafe at Home Farm last week to show their support for breastfeeding.

As part of the Scottish breastfeeding awareness week NHS Ayrshire and Arran celebrated by having pop-up stands across the area, where they invited families along to join us for a chat and a cuppa. They were also keen to talk to the general public about breastfeeding and the peer support they offer to support families and help normalise breastfeeding in the community.

Last Friday the Breastfeed Happily Here initiative came to Arran to meet mums on the island at Janie’s Cafe, the latest business to sign up to the scheme. There they were invited to take part in the #Ayrshirebreastfeeds campaign which asks mums to convey why they chose to breastfeed or why they support breastfeeding. Arran health visitor Heather Allison also popped in to say hello and local volunteer Karen Lindsay Smith also helped out on the day.

Peer supporter Julie Peterkin of The Breastfeeding Network told the Banner: ‘Breastfeed Happily Here is an NHS Ayrshire and Arran initiative to support businesses to welcome breastfeeding families when they are out and about. We have had a great response on Arran with CalMac, Stagecoach and many other local businesses signing up and displaying our sticker to welcome local and visiting breastfeeding families.’

The Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005 means that it is illegal to stop a mother feeding her baby breast or formula milk in premises where the public has general access.

‘Our Breastfeed happily here scheme is a way of making sure that employees in local businesses are aware of the legislation. They display the Breastfeed happily here sticker to let all customers know that breastfeeding in public is protected by law and that they openly support and encourage mothers to feed their babies,’ Julie added

Mums on Arran show their support for breastfeeding at Janie’s Cafe. NO_B26feed01

The mums exchange their views over a chat and a coffee at Janie’s Cafe. NO_B26feed02

Health visitor Heather Allison shows her support. NO_B26feed03

CalMac show their support for the Breastfeed Happily Here campaign. NO_B26feed04