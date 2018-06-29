Arran inspired adventurer returns to his roots

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Best-selling author Graham Hoyland recently returned to Arran for a nostalgic visit to the places which inspired him during his youth and which are featured in many of his books.

A regular visitor to Arran for over 50 years, his mother Marette Fraser, who lived in Corrie, passed away aged 93 last year, is featured in the Arran Heritage Museum as she operated the telephone switchboard during the war.

Graham who is also a mountaineer, sailor and the producer and director of adventure films, first learned to climb in the Arran mountains. His career has taken him to all seven continents, from the Antarctic to the peaks of the Himalayas where he became the 15th Briton to climb Mount Everest.

His spirit of adventure and love of the outdoors has seen him producing adventure films for the BBC, C4, Discovery and the Travel Channel and more recently, he has worked on the BBC2 series of Dragons Den.

Arran is a common thread in his books, including Last Hours on Everest which is his story of discovering George Mallory’s body on Mount Everest. His latest book, Yeti: An Abominable History, has just been published and it too has an Arran thread woven into it.

While on Arran, Graham returned to childhood locations in celebration of his mothers life and he visited the houses of relations where he spent many summers months which inspired a lifetime of pleasant memories.

Hastily dashing off again, Graham now lectures and speaks at public events but the sense of adventure has never left him, having sailed the Arctic Ocean in 2016, he is scheduled to sail the North Atlantic this year as part of his Seven Seas, Seven Summits attempt which will make him the first man to voyage the seven seas and scale the seven summits, half of which he has already completed.

All of Graham’s books can be found on his website at www.grahamhoyland.com along with a host of travel articles which have been featured in the national press over the years.

Author Graham Hoyland during his Arran visit. 01_B26graham01

Three generations of the Hoyland family at the top of Goatfell. Graham’s mum Marette (centre) in 1947, Graham (left) and Marette’s granddaughter (right). NO_B26graham02