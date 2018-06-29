Arran Banner 20 years ago

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday June 20, 1998

Making history

As Scotland prepares for its own parliament Arran doctor Malcolm Kerr is set to be part of that movement which could change the course of Scottish history.

When the Scottish National Party announced its list of 175 approved potential candidates for the Scottish Parliament this week, Dr Kerr was one of that number. He is on that list after a rigorous selection weekend during which the selectors were seeking a track record of activism, a commitment to policy and an effectiveness at public speaking.

Being on that list does not mean he will become an MSP, nor even does it mean he will definitely be a candidate. Even though he is now just over the first hurdle, becoming an MSP is now a very attainable goal for Dr Kerr to being a member of the first Scottish parliament since 1707.

Star spotting

It was in 1991 that it was first announced that a distillery would be built on Arran. After much opposition it started in production in 1995. Soon, three years after the first whisky was left to mature, that whisky can now be drunk.

And the new distillery will be pleased that the first cask will be opened by film star Ewan McGregor. One of Scotland’s brightest stars, Ewan McGregor has had roles in Emma and Brassed Off as well as the lead role in the controversial film about the Edinburgh drug scene Trainspotting. On Saturday July 25, Mr McGregor will open the first barrel of the Isle of Arran single malt to start a week of celebrations. Too young to be sold as malt, it will be blended with other whiskies to be bottled as Lochranza Founders Reserve Scotch whisky. Initially these will go to bondholders.

Naval operation

Clearly visible from the east coast of Arran last weekend were the ships of eight NATO countries, heading for the naval base at Faslane to begin a two week training course in Scotland’s waters. Related to the naval activity in the Firth of Clyde, the Arran lifeboat was called out last Sunday evening to investigate what was reported as a paraglider in difficulty in Whiting Bay. The Royal Navy frigate HMS Duke of Sutherland, heading for Faslane, and a Sea King helicopter from HMS Gannet assisted but the object turned out to be a fun balloon with ‘Tweetie Pie’ inscribed on it.

Members of the Youth Information Service, previously housed behind the high school, have started renovating their new premises at the Arran Sea Angling building by the pier. Showing off certificates are the members who helped build a path and dry stone wall next to the Community Centre. 01_B26twe01

Cast and crew of the Arran High School production of The Boyfriend take a break before the start of the light-hearted musical which runs over four days next week. 01_B26twe02

Shiskine Golf Club champions with their cups after playing last Friday evening; gents champion Billy Paton, left, ladies champion Pat Adamson and junior champion Darren Thompson. 01_B26twe03

Last Sunday 10 teams of keen young boys and girls took part in the Irn Bru 7-a side football festival at Sandbraes Park. Shiskine A, pictured, received the fair play award. There should of course be seven players but one had to go home early. 01_B26twe04

Tiny tots in the garden. Last Friday saw the annual Arran Dial-A-Creche pre-five fun day being held in the Brodick Castle gardens. 01_B26twe05