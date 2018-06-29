A taste of Brodick Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Isle of Arran Distillery have announced the imminent release of Brodick Bay, the first single malt whisky in a new limited edition series called the Explorer Series.

Limited to 9,000 bottles worldwide the 49.8 per cent alc/vol 20-year-old single malt has been matured in bourbon barrels, sherry hogsheads and finished in Oloroso sherry butts from Spain.

Described as an expression of the Arran single malt, the Brodick Bay edition aims to reflect the diversity, allure and charm of Arran with a dram that is complex and multi-layered.

The tasting notes from the distillery describe the whisky experience as:

Nose: Immediate notes of creamy toffee emerge, with the fresh fruity citrus notes of Arran also very evident. The promise of something memorable.

Palate: Starts with an intense sweetness which coats the tongue as the creamy toffee develops into a treacle laced fudge. Dark chocolate raisins and honey give this dram delicious depth which stays long on the palate. With time or a drop of water, this dram opens up beautifully and shows another side with soft oak and hints of pink pepper.

Finish: Long and memorable. A real gourmet dram which retains the sweetness of the delicate Arran character with layers of rich intense fruit.

The Brodick Bay Explorer Series will be available from the visitor shop in Lochranza from Tuesday July 10, and through their network of distributors. The suggested retail price is £130 for a 70cl bottle.