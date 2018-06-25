Southend and Lamlash secure away wins in league

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine 0 Southend 4

Both Monday night’s fixtures in the Arran Dairies Football League featured new talent with a young and upcoming home-grown footballer joining the ranks of Arran’s football teams.

Southend were 4-0 winners at Shiskine with young Rory Currie making his debut for for the home side. Lewis Kennedy scored a brace for the visitors, while Ryan Armstrong and Donald Park contributed the remaining two goals. Man of the match was James Currie.

Northend 1 Lamlash 3

In the other match it was evergreen Bobby Sloss made a rare appearance in the match that ended with a win for Lamlash. Grant Adamson, Dylan Smith and Ben Tattersfield each contributed a goal to bring the score line up to three, while Andy McNamara prevented a whitewash with a goal for Northend. Scorer Grant Adamson was nominated as man of the match.

The next fixtures in the Arran Dairies Football League will be on Monday June 25, when Lamlash face Shiskine at 6.30pm and Brodick take on Northend at 7pm.