Arran Banner letters to the editor – week 25

Wrong traffic

Sir,

I could not get on two ferries at Lochranza on the morning of June 12 due to many road surfacing vehicles. I have sent the following e mail to the CEO of CalMac.

‘I planned on spending the day on Kintyre. I arrived to catch the 8.15am ferry and found that I could not get on it because of a lot of heavy road repair equipment. I waited for the 9.30am ferry and could not get on that either because of many large road surfacing lorries.

‘The road was badly jammed in Lochranza because of the large lorries and the traffic unable to get in the queue as a result, the corner position meant that it was dangerous.

‘There was absolutely no point in waiting for the next ferry as it would only give me a very short time on Kintyre before having to return and also the fear of not being able to get on a return ferry.

‘I feel that you are prioritising the wrong vehicles. I, for one, will not consider using this service again and I was not alone at the ferry. There were many people waiting to get on the ferry who were obviously on holiday and were having their plans ruined. The failure to catch this ferry means that you lost out on my fare for a car and four adults. Kintyre also lost out on providing meals, refreshements and anything else I may have bought while over there. As I stated, I will not consider this trip again as the same thing may happen.

‘You should come to some arrangement with the road surfacing company to lay on a special ferry at their expense for such a large amount of vehicles that totally restrict normal passengers. The vessel is obviously not big enough to take the number of vehicles wanting to use the ferry.

‘My day’s plans were completely spoiled. It seems that now you have gained a new contract you are running the service to suit CalMac rather than the customer. The service should be bookable, so that both yourselves and customers can plan with some kind of surety.

‘I do not suppose my complaint will make any difference to the way in which you operate, but I feel that you should be made aware that your service is below an acceptable standard.’

Yours,

Stuart Whiston,

Crewe.

More thought

Sir,

The new ferry terminal may be a very attractive building when viewed from Brodick promenade. However, it is not so good when you first use the new pier as a foot passenger on arrival from Ardrossan on a crowded ferry.

After the long airport style walk, one arrives in the midst of a tight mass of passengers at a descending staircase or wait ages for one’s turn to use a lift by which time the bus you planned to catch has left!

This system may suit the young and sprightly with only a wee bag but aside from being daunting for the older traveller what about mothers arriving at that down staircase with three kids and luggage?

Why on earth having spent around £30 million could the architects not have specified a sloping powered walkway or an escalator?

The system for those coming over to the island with a car is so much simpler in terms of disembarkation but a wee bit more thought is still needed if the Arran community want to have ALL passengers arriving without grumbles.

Yours,

J M Wilson

Prestwick

Slower oldie

Sir,

I must thank the CalMac staff for all the kindness and help to assist me through the ‘tube’ recently. It was the first time I needed to ask for help – so not easy to accept – but now being a slower oldie, it was much appreciated.

Yours,

Mrs M Youseman

Shiskine

Summer show

Sir,

At a recent meeting of the committee of the Arran Horticultural Society the main item for discussion was the summer show to be held on August 8 in the High School. The show schedule, which will be available before the end of July, was discussed and agreed.

It was noted that the schools, which normally participate in the spring show, had requested the availability of the children’s section in the schedule. We are very hopeful that this will result in increased entries in the this section this summer by members of youth organisations with whom we will be in contact. We are also hoping to see stronger entries in the industrial section, the wonderful skills are there, so please let us share them. Two classes we are flagging up in good time from the decorative section are, flower arrangement – Tutti Frutti and floral art – Jazz Festival.

It may be noted that we are not hiring a coach to the Ayr Flower Show this year and it was noted that our membership still holds in the 80s, and that the Society’s finances are sound.

Yours,

John Sillars,

Chairman.

Waste points

Sir,

Having been a frequent visitor to Arran for 30 years I wanted to thank the island and it’s business owners for maintaining its continued warm and hospitable welcome to myself and my wife this last week. We enjoyed superb catering and friendly service wherever we went and will be back.

One suggestion however. As we are now campervaners and mindful of the huge increase in this type of holiday it would be beneficial to increase the number of waste points from the present two to serve wild campers like ourselves. It would encourage more visitors to the island and surely bring financial benefits accordingly.

Yours,

Paul and Lynne Mosley,

Hemel Hempsted.