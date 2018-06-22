Waiting game

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is disappointing in the extreme to learn that there are significant delays to the new Arran ferry, the MV Glen Sannox.

There has been rumblings of concern for months concerning progress, but nothing concrete. The Banner waited three weeks after asking for am update from CMAL.

Now, it is clear why. The £48.5 million ferry is way behind schedule because of slow progress at the Ferguson’s shipyard where it is being built. That is really disappointing too, since there was delight when it was announced that the new vessel was to be Clyde-built.

So what has gone wrong? There has been problems right from the start after a ‘design flaw’ led months in dry dock after the launch to have the bulbous bow refabricated. And CMAL are now blaming ‘resources’ at the shipyard for the delays – presumably meaning the yard is trying to do too much work with too few workers.

On top of that, when it is finally ready and leaves the shipyard it will have to undergo two months of sea trials because it is the first ever vessel built in the UK which can use greener liquified national gas (LGN).

All of which leaves the question. Just when will we see the MV Glen Sannox on the Arran ferry route?