Visitors flock to farm open day

Bellevue Farm really reaped the rewards when more than 120 people recently turned up to see what really happens down on the farm.

In a first for Arran, the open day was part of a nationwide initiative known as Open Farm Sunday which is managed by Linking Environment and Farms (LEAF).

Farmers Ailsa and Donald Currie, along with sons Donald and Andrew, welcomed the visitors and, after providing them with a map, allowed them free rein to explore all aspects of the farm along a carefully laid out route, taking in all of the sights, smells and sounds.

Providing visitors with an insight into how a working farm produces food and how the land is managed, visiting families were interested to see the agricultural machinery, the vintage tractor display and especially the ewes, lambs, cows, piglets and baby chicks.

Besides the animals available to view, some which visitors could touch and feed, there was a huge amount of detail on the science used on farms, the management of the grasslands and soil and the human aspects of farming, which was brought to life through information boards, products and photographs.

Visitors could also sample cheese from the award-winning Bellevue Creamery next door, while others enjoyed short tractor rides through the fields and farmlands.

Ailsa said: ‘We were delighted with the turnout of visitors and how well everything went. We have received almost £500 in donations which will go to the charities, Breast Cancer Awareness and Arran Cancer Support (ArCaS).

‘The event was such a success that we are considering opening the farm up again during the summer holidays and to provide visitors with tours.

‘A huge amount of thanks must go to the team who ensured that visitors were well looked after and who helped to make the day such a success, it was totally a happy team effort,’ she added.