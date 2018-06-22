Summer sunshine draws the crowds at school fair

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Parents, family and friends flocked to the annual Brodick Primary School fair which was held in the school playground bathed in late afternoon sunshine last week.

Visitors, many attracted by the smells of barbeque burgers and hot dogs, had a host of stalls to browse and activities to enjoy. The most popular was the tombola and the bric a brac stall which had something for all ages, from children’s games to crockery, cutlery to books and bears to homeware.

For the children there was face painting, a netball skills game and indoor activities which included a buried treasure competition, along with carnival style throwing games. Adult were also invited to take part in a guess the weight of the cake competition.

Doing a roaring trade, two volunteers at the school gates were kept busy selling raffle tickets which visitors snapped up to be in with a chance of winning prizes which had been donated to the school.

Children from the school socialised with their friends and enjoyed the lively atmosphere, while others concentrated their efforts on the ever popular waffles on sale – dripping with sweet toppings.

Proceeds from the event are used throughout the year to contribute to school outings and activities.

Jackie Colwell transforms children’s faces into any animal or character with her face painting. 01_B25BPS01

Children browse the bric a brac stall. 01_B25BPS02

Trevor and Laura Helliwell are busy at the burgers and hot dog barbeque. 01_B25BPS03

A hopeful contestant has a go at guessing where the hidden treasure is buried. 01_B25BPS04

Visitors enjoy the summer sunshine and activities on offer. 01_B25BPS05