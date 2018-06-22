Sleepover adds excitement to pony club camp

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It has been an exciting start to the summer horse riding season for junior riders with the recent junior show and the annual pony club camp.

Adding to the camp fun, the children enjoyed sleeping over at Balgowan Farm where they were able to practice their skills.

During the camp everyone had four lessons over the course of the weekend, where they learned a dressage test, tested their jumping skills, got to explore the farm with their ponies and learned about plaiting. There was also time for some gymkhana races which the participants thoroughly enjoyed.

A spokewoman from the Arran Riding Club said: ‘Many thanks to Jen McNeish for all of her expert teaching and the support and encouragement she gives the riders. And thank you Jen and Alison Currie and their families for enabling the kids and ponies to stay the night, giving the authentic camp experience. It wouldn’t be the same without it.

Lastly thanks to all the mums and helpers, and especially the bakers.’

The next date in the diary for the club is the showing show. This will take place at Balgowan Farm, Shiskine on Sunday July 8. Doreen Mathie from Skelmorlie and Charlie Nichols from Auchterader will come all the way to Arran to judge the competition.

Pony club camp members hard at work cleaning the dressage boards. No_B24camp01

Horses and riders out exploring Balgowan Farm with Jen McNeish . No_B24camp02pony cl p

Pictured at pony club camp are: Lily Currie, Kirsty Morrison, Daisy McNamara, Annie West, Rosie McNamara, Rosie Wilkinson, Chloe McNeil, Niamh Gosman, Hollie Buckby, Lisa Henderson and Grace Popplewell, and Jenny Currie. No_B24camp03