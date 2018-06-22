New Lagg Distillery will open next spring

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new distillery at Lagg will be open to the public by next spring, Isle of Arran Distillers confirmed this week.

The most recent milestone at the Lagg Distillery is the completion of the steelworks. As highlighted in the Banner last month, with the structure now in place, the distillery has begun to take on its distinctive shape, overlooking the south coast of Arran and the Firth of Clyde.

The new distillery has been positioned next to fields of barley that provide a portion of the malt currently used in distillation at Lochranza.

Come the turn of the year the copper pot stills will be installed, shortly followed by the first production run with a heavily-peated (50ppm) spirit which will become in time the flagship Lagg Distillery single malt scotch whisky.

Seven hundred of these casks were first made available to purchase in February and, so far, have proved attractive to a variety of individuals from all over the world.

Once the casks have been laid down they will remain at the distillery for a minimum of 10 years of maturation under the careful eye of Graham Omand, who has been appointed the distillery manager. Graham is the nephew of the Isle of Arran Distillers master distiller James MacTaggart. He has been working under his uncle’s guidance at the Lochranza Distillery for more than eight years.

Managing director Euan Mitchell said: ‘It is fantastic to see the vision turning into a reality. With just under a year to go until we plan to open the Lagg Distillery, we’re delighted to confirm that everything is on target to be completed by spring next year.

‘We’re assembling a team, headed up by Graham, which will play an integral role in growing the business and producing rich, earthy and high-quality peated spirit.’

When fully operational in 2019, the Lagg Distillery will increase Isle of Arran’s production capacity to two million litres. Further, the total visitor numbers to both distillery sites are expected to exceed 200,000 by 2020.