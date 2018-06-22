Learning to fly like an eagle

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Children’s author Sue Ellis has visited schools across Arran speaking about being the best that you can be, being a writer and overcoming difficulties in life.

Being involved in the education industry for more than 30 years, she has worked as a secondary school teacher, lecturer and as a behavioural advisor, as well as bringing up her own two children.

Teaching valuable life lessons, Sue conveyed her message through the use of reading from her own books, Gorgeous Gwendolyn Goose and Proud Patrick Peacock.

Proud Patrick Peacock comprises six funny, modern fables, one of which is set on Arran and which teaches children to overcome life’s difficulties and to become the best versions of themselves through wise choices, just as the characters do in her books.

Visiting Brodick, Corrie and Pirnmill primary schools, Sue involved the children in the lessons by allowing pupils to read various character parts and to express their thoughts and feeling on the aspects and situations that are covered in the book.

Sue, who spent almost a week on Arran, said: ‘It has been a real pleasure for me to come and speak with the children.

They have all been so well behaved and engaging, asking many questions and showing real interest. I don’t know who has enjoyed the visits more, the children or myself.’

Sue’s other book, Gorgeous Gwendolyn Goose and other stories also features Arran’s Lochranza as a setting and has the same messages of overcoming adversity and dealing with life’s challenges.

With its Arran setting, many children are already familiar with the book’s stories, which includes tales of Dougal Eagle flying down to Lamlash secondary school and, amusingly, his work experience at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court. In another eagle story called You’re My Hero, Douglas Eagle, children are encouraged to use their eagle eyes to look after everyone and everything on the planet.

The books are both available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Waterstones in paperback, hardback and as eBooks.