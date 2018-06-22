Fancy dress fun in the sun at junior show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

One of the most anticipated events on the horse riding calendar, the junior show, took place recently in glorious sunshine with a large number of entries taking part in the fun events that define the show.

Kicking off as usual with the fancy dress, entrants went to great lengths in creating the costumes for horses and riders, giving judge Julie Graham a difficult job in having to pick a winner.

Harry Potter went straight to the top of the class to take first place, against stiff competition from a witch, spider man and a bride and groom, to name a few.

The jumping, with a clear round and a timed round for each combination and the handy pony followed, with the gymkhana games to finish. Host Jen McNeish made sure everyone got safely round the jumps while those waiting for their turn had a go at hooking a duck while carrying a cup of water on horseback and hoola hooping while also holding their pony – to see which pony was the ‘handiest’.

The bending race was followed by the potato race, where riders lean down to collect their potatoes, then gallop home to drop them in a bucket. Next was the walk, trot, canter and the popular pancake race where riders jump off to quickly eat a pancake before leaping back on their horse and racing home. All of the events allowed for some exciting races, with photo finishes to round off a lovely day in the sunshine.

At the end of the fun day the points were added up, and Lily Currie and Missy were named as the overall champions – demonstrating a consistent performance across all of the events. Daisy McNamara on Fudge and Rosie McNamara on Prince were the joint reserves.

Participants and parents thanked Jen McNeish for hosting and organising another eventful day where the children -who enjoyed themselves immensely – were provided with another opportunity to practise their skills at a fun and enjoyable show.

Fancy dress winners Hermione (Niamh Gosman) riding on Harry Potter (Fred). No_B24pony01

All of the horses and riders in fancy dress. No_B24pony02

Chloe McNeil and Lily just back from St Trinian’s. No_B24pony03

Three little piggies (Emma, Lisa and Cara Henderson) sitting atop the wolf (Teddy). No_B24pony04

Champion Lily Currie and Missy with join reserve champions Daisy and Rosie McNamara on Fudge and Prince respectively. No_B24pony05