Community rallies to rescue Arran House

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

An emergency charity appeal to save Arran House in Nepal has raised almost all of the £3,000 which will stave off its imminent closure after generous donations and support from members of the Arran community were received over the weekend .

At a collaborative event with the Crafts and Company Collective, two anonymous donations of £1,000 each were made to the charity after The Banner earlier this month told of the plight of the destitute and orphaned children in an article, prompting one of them to make the donation.

The donations added to the fundraising by Crafts and Co who hosted their monthly craft day event at Whiting Bay Hall and invited founder and fundraiser of Arran House, artist Gordon Davidson, to the event. Selling artworks, items and images created by the Nepalese children of the charity, Kalaa Jyoti project, it raised £2,621,55 from supporters and the two benefactors.

Among Gordon’s stall and supporting his cause, over 25 exhibitors displayed their wares, filling the Whiting Bay Hall and the lesser hall and even the passageway between the two. Selling everything from woodwork to clothing, accessories, plants and crockery to trinkets, photographs and ornaments, the craft fair featured a huge variety of quality handmade items that are individually produced, artistic and often unique.

Crafts and Co members had also been assisting with the fundraising by helping to sell craft items at their various events that they recently attended, including the craft fair at Brodick Castle where bags, cushions and tea towels were among the Nepalese themed items for sale, helping to raise the much needed funds.

Arran House which was established in 2016 builds on the charitable work of Gordon who has been involved in helping orphans and destitute children in Nepal through his work and with the help of the Kalaa Jyoti Gurkhas. Hoping to take the project further and to establish a halfway house, Gordon hosted exhibitions on Arran and sold his artworks and with the help of a generous donation from the Isle of Arran Distillery – and a successful garden party fundraiser held in Lady Jean Fforde’s garden – he helped raise enough money to establish and operate Arran House.

Run by volunteers, Arran House – while under financial strain to support the numerous young adults and children it helps – has seen many success stories with a number of children provided with opportunities to become productive members of society and leaving Arran House to start careers that have enabled them to support themselves and their families.

Gordon said: ‘I can’t thank the Crafts and Co collective and the two unbelievably generous donors enough for all their wonderful support. What I can promise is that every penny will go to Arran House which will give underprivileged Nepali children their two A level years in a safe environment. It is the only one in Nepal.

‘The support from the Arran community will make a huge impact in the lives of children in Nepal. This week Adeep, Finjo and Tenzing leave Arran House with great exam results and jobs to go to. Sankar has one more year with us and we already have new recruits that we will be able to take under our wing and hopefully give them a chance of a future that they don’t have right now.

‘We have narrowly saved Arran House for now but the struggle to keep it afloat will be ongoing. If anyone would like to support this worthwhile cause or if any businesses wish to support or sponsor Arran House on a regular basis then please do get in touch, your help could change the lives and offer hope to underprivileged children.’

More than 25 exhibitors displayed their wares at the Crafts and Company Collective fair at Whiting Bay Hall. 01_B25kalaa01

Crafts were displayed in the main hall, lesser hall and in the passageway between the two. 01_B25kalaa02

Rob Grant of Whiting Bay with some of his hand crafted wooden products. 01_B25kalaa03

Gordon Davidson describes the work that is being done to help the orphans in Nepal with two interested visitors. 01_B25kalaa04

Gordon Davidson, centre, is joined by all nine members of the Crafts and Company Collective at the Whiting Bay Hall craft fair. 01_B25kalaa05