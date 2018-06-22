Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 25

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday June 13, 1998

School dress code

Pupils at Arran High will start the next term with a new dress code. While uniform will not be compulsory, not wearing it will be discouraged.

Parents who are on benefits will receive a grant so that they can afford the new uniform which is available to purchase at the school. The badged uniforms, say many parents, will actually save money as many children of school going age like designer labels so an element of one-upmanship is ever-present when purchasing clothing for school.

A dress code has been promoted at the school before but following a series of votes with pupils, head teacher Susan Smith hopes that it will now work. The new uniform will be black skirt, trousers/shorts with a school sweatshirt or black woollen jersey and a polo shirt, navy, black or white. For formal occasions a white shirt and tie will be essential.

10th folk festival

The 10th Arran Folk Festival is now well under way. Always a hugely popular start to the summer on Arran, 15 groups and individual artists have been entertaining diverse audiences the length and breadth of the island over the past week.

The miserable weather of the early part of the week has not deterred the folk devotees, and there have been plenty of tourists grateful for something different to do on a wet evening. Simon Thorborn, with his mix of haunting melodies and drinking songs about the perils of cider, and old favourites The Raggle Taggle Gypsies, started the festival off on Monday at the Catacol Bay Marquee, followed by Nagus at the Ormidale on Tuesday. Wednesday night at the Breadalbane featured Bobby Watt and local groups including Tattiebogle and Gillian and Damien Frame. The weekend features the double-header in Lamlash hall, The Bushbury Mountain Daredevils on Friday and Eleanor Shanley on Saturday.

Taste trail

A total of 27 local businesses received awards at the Ormidale Pavilion last Wednesday night at the launch of the Isle of Arran Taste Trail, a new scheme promoted by Argyll and the Islands Enterprise Company to highlight the fine food and drink the island has to offer.

The trail takes the form of an attractive booklet and has bronze resin awards created by local craftsm,an Marvin Elliot. Glasgow author Catherine Brown compiled the booklet, which lists the various establishments, and also has some interesting information on the history of food production on Arran and some recipes.