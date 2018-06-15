Worldwide 90th birthday gathering

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Family members from all over the UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia travelled to Arran to celebrate the 90th birthday of Sheila Selkirk of Brodick.

All six of her grandchildren made the journey, including many nieces and great nieces, nephews, and great nephews who all experienced Arran in blissful summer sunshine.

Sheila arrived on Arran in 1954 as a young bride and has lived on Arran ever since, her longevity allowing her to witness many changes on the island over the years.

Her love for Arran has been passed down through the generations with many of her relatives visiting Arran on a regular basis, especially to enjoy the hills and mountains of Arran.

Generations of Sheila Selkirk’s relatives celebrate her 90th birthday at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Pirnmill. No_B24selkirk01