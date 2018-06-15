Southend go top after shock win in Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Dairies League

Brodick 3

Southend 5

Southend produced a surprise on Monday night when they earned their first away victory against Brodick in many years at the first meeting between the two in this year’s league.

Southend scored first when Brodick conceded a free kick just outside the box. Defender Willie Sillars stepped up and scored a screamer to get his first goal for his new club since joining from Shiskine.

The lead did not last long though as Toby Wingham’s mazy run down the left flank resulted in him powering a strike low into the Southend goal. Babbies MacNeil then got Brodick in front after finishing a corner swung in by John Drummond.

Southend captain Danny Head and Babbies were each given yellow cards after a collision ended in some wrestling and referee Ian ‘Loci’ McDonald put a prompt stop to the situation before it escalated. Brodick went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Southend came out on the offensive and Lewis Kennedy finished from inside the box after a mix up in the Brodick defence to pull the scores even again. Toby then almost instantly put the home side back in front again after he went on one of his trademark runs and finished brilliantly again.

Lewis then also grabbed his second of the match after chipping the ball over Finlay Sillars in the Brodick goal from a very narrow angle.

The game was neatly poised at 3-3 with both teams looking like they could edge it. Southend were then awarded a penalty after Ross Dobson handled the ball in the area. Ryan Armstrong stepped up and calmly despatched the ball from 12 yards. Ryan then headed in a free kick taken from Danny to make it 5-3. Celebrating in fine style, it was evident to see how much it meant to him to win against a Brodick team who have been dominant in the league for the last four years.

Loci gave the man of the match award to Toby for a great performance in the middle of the pitch despite being on the losing side.

Arran Dairies League

Shiskine 2

Northend 1

This fixture has become a thriller in recent years with a new rivalry to avoid the wooden spoon in the league. Shiskine edged the game on Monday night in a close encounter. Jordan Crawford was given man of the match by referee David Copperwheat after a dominant display which included him getting on the score sheet as well. Shiskine new boy Conor Jack continued his great goal scoring form by getting the other goal on the night. Young Dominick Demazeux scored Northend’s sole goal on the night.

The next fixtures in the Arran Dairies League will be on Monday June 18, when Northend faces Lamlash at 7pm and Shiskine takes on Southend at 6.30pm.

Arran Dairies League Table

Team P W L D +/- pts

Southend 4 4 0 0 +23 12

Brodick 4 3 1 0 +15 9

Lamlash 4 1 2 1 -6 4

Shiskine 4 1 2 1 -13 4

Northend 4 0 4 0 -19 0