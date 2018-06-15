New couples only retreat at Auchrannie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Auchrannie has unveiled its latest accommodation which is for couples only.

The luxury couples retreat comprises of six chic-looking environmentally friendly lodges which have been built behind the existing resort with fantastic views of Glen Cloy.

The latest addition to the Auchrannie Resort were unveiled at an open day last Thursday. The prefabricated home from home retreats were been built just south of the border by Retreat Lodges Ltd in Cumbia with local slate used to complete the buildings on site.

There are two styles of lodge but they both have a large lounge with a wood burning stove, a separate bedroom and a small kitchen, the larger one also has a pod, which is also featured in some of the hotel suites. But it is outside the place really comes alive with a superb patio complete with a wood fired hot tub with an uniterupted view of the glen.

The first guests stayed at the new retreat last weekend and bookings are excellent for the coming weeks. ‘We have always been proud of the fact that the Auchrannie is family friendly, but we wanted to create a space just for couples, who may just want to get away from it all for a night, a few days or longer, said managing director Linda Johnston.

Ever conscious of environmental issues, the lodges, which have been individually built for the Glen Cloy site, have been designed with sustainability in mind.

Contemporary, intelligent and rigidly constructed. The lodges are extensively built from timber, from sustainable forests, the windows are floor to ceiling glass and the interior finish, in a Scandanavian style, is to a particularly high standard. The living sedum roof gives the lodges that ‘sco’ touch.

With six built, Auchrannie have planning permission for another eight on the site. Business development manager Gordon Hay said they planned to assess occupancy over the summer before taking a decision on where to go ahead with the next phase.

The new lodges are available for booking now.

One of the hot tubs with the view of Glen Cloy. 01_B24retreat01

Managing director Linda Johnston shows some guests around. 01_B24retreat02

The living roof of one the larger lodges can clearly been seen. 01_B24retreat03