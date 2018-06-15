Long distance trail run for charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Three Edinburgh runners are planning a three day long distance trail run round Arran for charity next week.

Angus Rooney, his brother Stewart and good friend Andrew Arnott are plan to run from: Brodick to Lochranza via Goatfell on day 1 (30.16km),

Lochranza to Blackwaterfoor (via Beinn Bhreac (37.47km) on day two and

Blackwaterfoot to Brodick on day 3 (via Kingcross Point and Dun Fionn (43.63km) over three days from June 21 to 24.

Stewart and Andrew are final year medics at Edinburgh University, and Angus is the transport advisor for an Edinburgh based company called Changeworks.

Angus said: ‘We all have a very keen interest in trail running and the outdoors, but this is a serious undertaking. We are aiming to raise £2,000 for two very important charities. The Archie Foundation which provides support, training and extra facilities for sick children in hospitals across the North East. And, The Compassionate Friends, which offers support for families suffering from the loss of a child or loved one, two children’s charities that are very close to our hearts.’