Get set for high flying farmers’ show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Plans are well underway for the 182nd Arran Farmers’ Show on Wednesday August 1 and everyone is invited to come along and enjoy a fantastic day out.

Entertainment to keep the spectators on the edge of their seats will be provided by The Clan, Scotland’s premier cycle stunt team – back by popular demand after four years.

Somersaulting over to Arran, bikes too, this team will wow with their jaw dropping antics in the main ring, not once but twice. Two different spectacular displays, one in the morning, and one in the afternoon so no-one misses out.

The judges putting their reputation on the line in August are: Cattle, D Logan, Alva; Horse Showing, C Anderson, Forfar; Working Hunter, F Flynn, Broxburn; Blackface/Leicester/Fleece, D Redpath, Kelso; Texel/Suffolk/Other Breeds , A Johnstone, Galston; Dogs, H Lamb, Brodick; Sticks, D Conning, Stewarton. Tractors, James Hood, J & S Montgomery Ltd. Dog, Stick and Vintage Tractor classes are open to all.

As an added incentive the Arran Farmers’ Society is pleased to announce £200 of prize money for the Vintage Tractor section this year, kindly donated by Angus Lambie Motor Engineers Ltd., Brodick, John McDonald ,Auchenhew, and John McBride, Shannochie.

Over the years the contribution from the sale of the tickets for the Grand Prize Draw has become a major part in the continuation of the show. The Society is extremely grateful to the donors of the prizes – Island Meats, R & L Miller Ltd., Dalry, County Carpets (Arran) Ltd., Auchrannie Resort, Lamlash Bay Hotel, Grant Downie, MCFC Academy, Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club and Best Western Kinloch Hotel – not forgetting the 5 x £100 cash donated by the Society itself. Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss out on the chance to win one of the fantastic prizes on offer.

The Society would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge and thank their sponsors also the many agricultural suppliers/stockists, from Fuel Companies to Animal Feeds, for their tremendous support and prizes.

Exhibitors in the Cattle, Sheep and Horse sections are reminded that for entries in the catalogue the closing date is Friday June 15, and for the first time members of the society are being asked to pay their membership by the same date to enable badges to be given out prior to show day. This will assist our gatemen easily identify members entering the show field. Free car parking.

Stance space is still available – please contact Christine on 01770 820291.

The Clan peforming at the Arran show in 2013. Photo Hugh Boag 01_B23clan01NO

The Clan logo. B23clan02