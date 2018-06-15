Brass band’s VIP reception at ferry terminal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Primary School’s brass band finally got their chance to perform at the new Brodick ferry terminal last week, where they received a VIP reception.

Originally scheduled to perform at the official opening ceremony, which was twice postponed, the pupils were on holiday when the terminal finally opened in April.

Determined to not let the children down, executives from Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) with the help of CalMac port manager Colin McCort, arranged a special visit for the pupils.

Issued with VIP lanyards, the children were given a special tour of the terminal and were given rare access to places where the public are generally not allowed. With permission from the port manager, children stood on the passenger access walkway and received an up-close view of the ferry departing. Waving goodbye to the passengers, the ferry captain made an appearance on the bridge and while waving to them, blew the ships whistle to the delight of the children.

After a spirited performance by the brass band led by depute head teacher David Lambert, CEO Kevin Hobbs commended the children on an exceptional performance which included The Skye Boat Song and We Will Rock You.

Willingly performing again at the request of an encore, the children and parents were then treated to soft drinks and chocolate biscuits and presented with CalMac goodie bags.

Brass band members use their VIP passes to investigate the passenger access system. 01_B24terminal02

The captain on the bridge of the MV Caledonian Isles waves at the children and blows the ship’s whistle.01_B24terminal03

Band leader David Lambert joins the CMAL and CalMac bosses who attended the performance. 01_B24terminal04

CMAL CEO Kevin Hobbs welcomes the children and thanks them for their visit. 01_B24terminal05

Brass band musicians receive a round of applause from the dignitaries and parents. 01_B24terminal06

Head teacher David Lambert leads the musicians in a rendition of Hot Cross Buns. 01_B24terminal07