Arran rowers ready for second regatta

There will be some exciting action in Lamlash Bay this weekend as the Arran Coastal Rowing Club hosts only its second regatta.

More than 11 clubs, including some from as far afield as Islay and Anstruther, will be bringing around 170 rowers to what should be a very exciting event.

All the action will start and finish at Lamlash Pier today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) between 11am and 5pm. If you’d like to go cheer the home team, visitors and spectators will be most welcome.

Ahead of the event a crew of 13 rowers from the club set off early on Saturday June 2 with their skiff Seabhag to attend the Troon Regatta for a day of competitive racing against clubs from around the Clyde: Greenock, Largs, Prestwick, Maidens as well as two skiffs from the hosts Troon.

The first ferry was delayed by fog and there was concern that they’d not make it in time but thankfully the regatta organisers also had to delay the start due to the fog and racing got underway only an hour later than planned at noon.

The first three races were the three open categories: mixed, women and men in which Arran did well against stiff competition to get two seconds and a fourth. The well earned lunch break that followed was a chance to recover, chat with rowers from other clubs in a friendly atmosphere, discuss tactics and prepare for some tough races ahead.

As the day progressed the wind got up, making the water increasingly choppy and a good challenge for the afternoon session, which began with a surprise sprint followed by over 45 mixed, in which Arran battled hard to get a third and a second. This was followed by the mixed decades, each crew having to have every rower in a different decade. The spectators held their breath as Arran and Greenock very narrowly avoided a collision shortly after the start, leaving ACRC at the back of the field. Not deterred by this Arran dug in and powered past all of the competitors over the two kilometre course, finally coming over the finishing line first by around 500m.

With one official race to go, ACRC were one point ahead of Troon and the scene was set for a tense last encounter, in which every skiff was coxed by their own club but had rowers from four different other clubs. A second place for Arran and a first place for Troon put the clubs neck and neck in the overall competition with nine points each. An extra race for the 60+ men was then held in which Arran flew round the course to win very convincingly, several hundred metres ahead of the next skiff. Unfortunately this race wasn’t included in the overall points tally and after two discards the ‘Troon A’ team pipped ACRC to the post by having more first places and won the competition trophy.

A club spokesman said : ‘A big thank you to the hosts and to the clubs that very kindly lent rowers to replace one of ACRC’s members who had to pull out at the last minute. Particular congratulations go to Ronnie and Heather for their first regatta wins.’

The Arran Coastal Rowing Club team who took part at Troon. No_B23ACRC03

Rowers prepare for the race. No_B23ACRC04

Rowers appear neck and neck heading for the first turn. No_B23ACRC05