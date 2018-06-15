Arran Banner Golf

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday June 7, Summer Cup, CSS 66. 1 Ian Bremner 70-6=64, 2 John O’Sullivan 89-22=67 BIH over, 3 Iain Murchie 72-5=67. Scratch Dougie MacFarlane 68. Magic twos Iain Murchie @12th and 13th.

Sunday June 10, Fleet Cup round one, CSS 65. 1 Drew Wales 72-9=63, 2 John O’Sullivan 86-21=65, 3 Alan Smith 80-11=69. Scratch Drew Wales 72. Magic twos John O’Sullivan @16th. Round two, CSS 64. 1 Lee Dutton 86-21=65 BIH over, 2 Alan Smith 76-11=65, 3 Andy Smith 83-15=68. Scratch, Alan Smith 76. Magic twos, Ian Bremner @16th. Fleet Cup overall result: winner Alan Smith 69+65=134, runner up Lee Dutton 70+65=135.

Fixtures: Sunday June 17, Jamieson Cup, 8.30am, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday June 21, Summer Cup, make up own games, see starter for times.

Ladies Section: Wednesday June 6, Medal round three and Championship qualifying round three, 11 played, CSS 64, par 65. 1 Ruth Hardy 94-27=67, 2 Mary Adams 102-35=67. Scratch Sheena Murchie 83.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 6, Summer Cup. 32 played, CSS 64. 1 Ian McDermid 77-18=59, 2 Gordon Hendry 67-6=61 ACB, 3 Charlie O’Neill 81-20=61. Scratch Gordon Hendry 67. Congratulations to Neil Duncan on his hole in one at the 7th.

Sunday June 10, Brandon qualifier. 20 played, CSS 63. 1 Matt Keir 65-5=60, 2 Finlay Sillars 76-13=63 ACB, 3 Bob McCrae 72-9=63. Scratch Matt Keir 65.

Fixture: Sunday June 17, Royal Bank Shield.

Ladies Section: Tuesday May 29, Helen’s Vases, a greensomes competition, was won by Heather Raeside and Pat Adamson.

Tuesday May 22, The Coronation Foursomes ,qualifying for regional finals, was won by Heather Raeside and Yvonne Brothers.

Tuesday June 5, June Medal and the Medal finals was won by Pat Adamson with a nett 63, runner up and lowest Division One score, with a nett 69, was Kate McAdam.

Fixture: Tuesday June 19, Wilkie Trophy. Tuesday June 26, Centenary Quaich.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday June 12, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton. 1 Hamish Bannatyne 67-6=61, 2 Brian Sherwood 80-15=65, 3 Ross Trail 83-17=66. CSS 63 A Latona 102-23=79. CSS 68 R/O.

Fixtures: Monday June 18, finals of the ladies and gents Club Championship and the President’s Cup final, tee off at 5.30pm. In the ladies final Kema Genda plays Jenni Turnbull, the men’s final is between Hamish Bannatyne and Sandy Murray, and the President’s Cup is to be played between David Jeffrey and Alistair MacDonald. Tuesday June 19, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday June 6, Summer Trophy, 21 played, CSS 63. 1 Frazer Barr 9, 61, 2 Ronnie Mann 13, 62, 3 David Blair 15, 78, 4 Sandy Pringle 13, 63. Lowest gross, Danny Head 64. Magic twos David Blair @17th.

Sunday June 10, Medal, 15 played, CSS 63. 1 Alan Kay 10, 59, 2 Stuart McGregor 15, 61, 3 David Brookens 12, 62 and lowest gross, 4 Andy Martin 13, 63. Magic twos Stan Rainey @2nd, Graeme Crichton @4th.

Fixtures: Saturday and Sunday June 16 and 17, Senior Gents Open. Wednesday June 20, Ballantyne Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday June 6, Wednesday Medal and Magic twos. 1 J McGovern 74-14=60 BIH, 2 R Logan 66-6=60 and scratch. Nice to see John back in the winners circle.

Saturday June 9, Medal. 1 B McNeill 83-24=59, 2 A Smith 71-11=60. Scratch, R Logan 70. Magic twos M Elliot and A Smith.

Fixtures: Saturday June 16, 18 Hole Medal. Wednesday June 20, Wednesday Medal and Magic twos.

Arran Golfers Association

Saturday June 9, The Thomson Match Play final, hosted by Lamlash Golf Club, was a re-run of the 2015 final at Corrie with Jamie McPherson’s steady game proving too good for Dougie Robertson who won by four and two.

As the Arran community enter the week of the final journey for Willie Innes who won this magnificent trophy (arguably the best cup on the island) on three occasions having to match and prevail against the best Arran golfers of that time. Like Kenny Morrison, Brian Morrison, J McSporran and J C Reid to name just a few.

This year’s competition has been a strange one- partly due to illness and holiday arrangements. In the past it was sometimes difficult to qualify as the top 16 recorded scores just above the CSS.

Of the 16 who qualified this year with the score of 74, seven did not play in the first round and only two games were played in the second round, at the top of the draw.

For the semi-finals only one game was scheduled as W McNally scratched due to work commitments giving Jamie McPherson a clear run to the final without having to play one game.

At the last minute T Mitchell who beat Lee Dutton also scratched due to an ankle injury giving Dougie Robertson who beat D Head a place in the final.

Winner of the Thomson Cup was Jamie McPherson who won the AGA prize of £50, runner up, Dougie Robertson who won the AGA prize of £35.

The association thanks Lamlash Golf Club green staff for a course well presented in the trying conditions of this long spell of good weather and for the hospitality of the clubhouse.