Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 24

Saturday June 6, 1998

Leisure proposals

When Iain Johnstone said, on becoming the new tourist officer in 1983, that Arran needed a wet weather facility, he faced ridicule. But by 1990 Mr Johnstone was building his own at the Auchrannie Hotel which has proved to be a tremendous success.

Now Mr Johnstone is embarking on a much greater project, a leisure centre. Plans show a development that could cost £6 million and will include four outdoor and three indoor tennis courts, a 25 metre swimming pool and a large foyer. The hotel will gain another 30 bedrooms and there would be a lake and a pitch and putt course in the landscaped gardens.

Adventure playground

Sandbraes Park in Whiting Bay will have a new adventure playground by the end of June. The new playground is the brainchild of Ruth McCarthy of Auchencairn, who first considered the idea while on holiday four years ago.

The project has been funded by a Lottery grant of £24,000 and donations from North Ayrshire Council, among others, while planning fees were paid for by Whiting Bay Improvements Committee. The planners received no insurmountable objections to the project so work, originally scheduled to start earlier this week, will now begin on Monday June 22 and should be complete inside seven days.

Beach sand

Council workmen this week began dumping 400 tonnes of gravel from Moss End quarry on Brodick beach. They put all 60 lorry loads of it in the vast hole left when the seas denuded the beach a couple of months ago.

Local officer Gus MacLeod said: ‘This is only a short term measure. We do not know how well it will work but hopefully its going to stay and give the foreshore a reasonable protection for the summer. There is natural sand beyond that and children should be able to walk over the gravel to the exposed natural sand.’

Brodick Bowling Club have taken over the running of the village tennis courts and here Charles Rundle, Matt Smith. Lawrence Cant and Bert Cooper hoe the courts, not one of them a day under 70, hoe the courts ready for the new season. 01_B24twe01

Heritage Museum president Grace Small and chairman John Sillars with the overall winner of the East Ayrshire Car Club event at the museum. Pictured with his wining Wolsley 1500 is Paul McCafferty. 01_B24twe02

Preparations for the High School production of The Boyfriend continue apace. Leading cast members took time out from rehearsals to pose in front of the High School. 01_B24twe03

Ross MacKay of the Cameronia Hotel in Whiting Bay is pictured handing over a cheque to George McGovern of the Village Hall committee. The funds will go towards the Whiting Bay Hall Millennium Project. The money was raised through Monday evening quiz nights. Also pictured are Cathie Steed of Bay Stores, who provided raffle prizes, and quizmaster Angus Cook. 01_B24twe04

Provost Robert Campbell, representatives of the Tourist Board, Stagecoach, Caledonian MacBrayne, the National Trust for Scotland and Brodick Castle are pictured on board a vintage 1950s MacBrayne’s bus to mark the release of the Tourist Board’s 1998 essential guide. The photo was originally printed in the Banner in black and white. 01_B24twe05