Traffic troubles

Brodick is not known for its traffic jams. Indeed, despite the island being much busier with cars than it once was, gridlock is not often a word associated with Arran.

Well last Saturday morning was to prove that a ‘perfect storm’ of circumstances can bring Brodick to a standstill.

But while fog cancelled ferries and the temporary traffic lights on Brodick hill, may have contributed to the mayhem – it was not the root cause. That, in our opinion, is the fact that the car ticket booth is far too close to the main road.

This was being said even before the new terminal was built and since the ticket office began operating, while the old pier was still in use, there have been a number of occasions when cars have been queued out along the main road.

Sometimes in the early morning this has been blamed on the ticket booth not being opened soon enough, but there have been other occasions as well.

We believe that what is now needed is for CalMac, North Ayrshire Council and the police to come up with a solution to stop a repeat of last week’s gridlock, or it will happen again.