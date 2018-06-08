Historical Society visits Hutton’s Unconformity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Historical Society members recently enjoyed a guided tour of Hutton’s Unconformity during a field trip to Lochranza which was attended by 24 members, writes Hugh Brown

Meeting at the Lochranza Field Centre on a bright spring day the guides directed the group along the shore, stopping on the way to see the metamorphic rocks of Dalriadian age. These were formed approximately 500 million years ago. The action of heat immense energy and pressure had distorted the original flat bedded sedimentary rocks causing twisting and distortion originally forming mountains which are now eroded.

Members then continued round to Hutton’s Unconformity where they saw Devonian age sandstone on top of Cambrian age metamorphic rocks. The unconformity was explained to the group: The Cambrian rock was eroded for approximately 150 million years before the Devonian sandstone was deposited. The dip of the Cambrian rock is now steep. The Devonian rock was laid down as a horizontal bed over this but now has a slight dip down toward the sea.

James Hutton was one of the fathers of geology who observed the feature when he came to Arran in the 18th century. He observed a similar unconformity feature in East Lothian near his home. He was a farmer and observed soil being washed away off the land into rivers and eventually into the sea and deposited. He postulated that such a process had deposited sedimentary rock. He realised this took a long time and therefore the age of the earth was much older than the religious authorities had decreed. It was very controversial for the time as it put him at odds with the religious establishment.

Society members returned to field centre for a complimentary lunch and a collection was taken for the formation of new paths for the Arran Geopark. They thanked everyone at the centre for making their visit an enjoyable and informative one and for showing them around the new geology room.

The next meeting of the society will be in Brodick Hall on Monday July 16 where Fiona Laing who will talk about the history of the village of Pirnmill. This is a change as the advertised speaker, Dr Clare Ellis, who is unable to attend.

Members of the Arran Historical Society are pictured in Lochranza enjoying the scenery and learning about Hutton’s Unconformity. No_B22historical01