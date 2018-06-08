Getting ready for some madness

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With the Arran High School production of Our House only a matter of days away, pupils are in the final stages of rehearsing their routines, memorising their lines and struggling to get the featured songs by pop band Madness out of their heads.

The Madness musical is a story of the kinship and the heartache of teenage years, starring Londoner Joe Casey whose exploits lead to the exploration of topics such as love, family, responsibility and importantly, hilarity, and all set to fantastic music of the band.

Produced by Ayrshire based Steven J Swan with the musical direction being led by music teacher James O’Neil – and featuring seasoned and talented school actors – the show is destined to be a hit with tickets expected to sell out quickly.

Our House will be performed at the Lamlash community theatre in Lamlash from Tuesday June 19 to Friday June 22, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Arran High School office or the Book & Card Centre in Brodick priced at £8 for adults and £6 for children.

All photos by David Hogg