Fashion show raises cash for COAST

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A fashion show has raised £424 for the environmental charity the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST).

The Passion for Fashion event, jointly organised by Lynn Walker of Chameleon Ladies Boutique in Lamlash and Lorna Gunaydi of the Old Byre Showroom in Machrie and Brodick, was well attended with more than 100 women in the audience at Brodick Golf Club, as previously reported in the Banner.

During a short interval COAST secretary Jenni Martin ran a humorous quiz on the fauna and flora of Arran’s seabed. Raising additional funds, a prize draw was held with attendees receiving prizes throughout the event.

Lynn Walker of Chameleon said:’ We wanted to showcase a variety of stylish fashions available on Arran. It is great to be able to do that while supporting a worthwhile cause such as COAST.’

COAST secretary Jenni Martin said: ‘ Thanks to Lynn and Lorna and the 100-plus women who attended the fashion show an amazing £424 was raised for the Trust. It is an important year for COAST who will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the designation of the No Take Zone in Lamlash Bay later this year.

‘Events like this help to raise the profile of the work being done to protect the fantastic sea life that surrounds our island.’

Lynn Walker hands over a cheque on behalf of herself and Lorna Gunaydi to COAST director Paul Chandler. No_B23coast01