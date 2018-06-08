Busy week for rescue team

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It has been a busy time for the Arran Mountain Rescue Team with the good weather seeing a lot of people out on the hills.

However, hillwalkers were urged to continue to take care and be properly prepared after four emergency call-outs for the team in a week.

In the latest incident the team were called out at around 4pm last Sunday to assist a female walker who had slipped descending the Goatfell path and sustained a lower leg injury. The woman was located quickly, treated for her injuries and stretchered from her location to the team Land Rover where she was evacuated off the hill to an awaiting ambulance.

In another incident around 5pm on Wednesday May 30, the team were required to assist a male walker with a suspected lower leg injury below the whin stone dyke area in Glen Sannox. On reaching the casualty, he was treated for his injuries, stretchered down to the bottom of the glen and evacuated via the team’s Argocat to an awaiting ambulance.

On Monday May 28 at around 8pm Arran Mountain Rescue Team attended at the Fairy Dell/Cock of Arran area after reports of an injured walker along the coastal path. The Arran RNLI were also called – the crew reached the casualty quickly and evacuated them to safety. Team were then stood down.

On Sunday May 27 the team were called out at around 7.15pm after reports of an injured male walker on the Goatfell path. After a quick search of the area and some investigation, thankfully the walker had managed to get off the hill safely and the team was stood down.

An injured walker is stretchered down Glen Sannox by the rescue team. NO_B23rescue01