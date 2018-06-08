Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 23

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday May 30, 1998

Down memory lane

David Ross of Hawick made a recent trip down memory lane by visiting Holy Isle where his grandfather, also David, had been a tenant farmer in the 1930s.

Travelling over to the island earlier this month, the Buddhists had shown David his former home and that had triggered off his memories as a young boy living off the coast of Arran. Although too young himself, his big cousins attended school in Lamlash and they had to stay on the ‘mainland’ all week, coming home only on the weekend. Young David would sail over with his grandparents to the Old Pier Shed market in Lamlash to sell the produce they had grown on their farm and to buy the basics of flour, salt, oatmeal etc which they needed to complete their normal diet of goats meat, rabbit and fish.

Arran call up

Gordon McIlwham whose parents own a chalet in Brodick, received his first Scotland rugby cap on Tuesday. A regular visitor to Arran and occasional player for Arran Rugby and Football Club, his wife was in Brodick when he was told of his call up. Unfortunately the chalet in Brodick has no telephone so friends and family passed on the good news to let his family know of his first cap.

Gordon, who is a full time professional with Glasgow Hawks, was called to the team to replace front row player David Hilton. He may not, however remember his first full Scotland appearance with much fondness – the Scots lost the match 52 -26 to Fiji in Suva.

Millennium assistance

Lochranza hall is to be knocked down and rebuilt. This was voted almost unanimously at a meeting in the hall last Monday. Called to discuss the future of the hall only two people were in favour of repair out of a total of 62. Previously a questionnaire had been sent around houses and eight had voted for repair out of 111 responses.

Ideas of knocking the hall down and starting again came as a result of its poor condition and the availability of millennium grants. A new hall is expected to cost around £300,000 plus £100,000 for additional cost. The village would have to raise 10 per cent of this. Outline planning permission would have to be sought by September and, to gain financial assistance, the project would have to be completed by September 2000.

The opening of the new Inspirations shop, at the site of the former Coopers at Invercloy, was welcomed by local MP Brian Wilson, who joined owner Sandra Bentley at the official opening last Friday. 01_B23twe01

MP Brian Wilson cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the long awaited Brodick Slipway last Friday afternoon watched by committee members of the Brodick Boating Club. 01_B23twe02

The new manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland is Derek Shand. Aged 42, he comes from the Dalmellington branch and has worked all round Scotland. He replaces Sam Judge. 01_B23twe03

L to r, open class winner John McKillop, Geoff Brookes, Willie McConnell, Tony Brookes and local winner Neil McEachern after last Saturday’s sheepdog trial at Kilpatrick. 01_B23twe04

The cast of the Arran Music and Drama Club’s – previously known as the Isle of Arran Gilbert and Sullivan Society – production of Me and My Girl which has been performed in the Brodick Hall all week. 01_B23twe05