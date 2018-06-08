An evening of adventure with Mark Beaumont

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Cycling and adventurer fans will have an opportunity to meet adventurer and cycling world record holder Mark Beaumont when he hosts a talk during his visit to Arran in July.

Having documented his journeys through over 100 countries the event will provide the audience with a fascinating insight into his career of adventure which includes the Arctic, the high mountains and around the Commonwealth, also surviving capsize in the mid-Atlantic.

Titled Around the world in 80 days – An evening with Mark Beaumont, the visit will take place on Sunday July 22, at the community theatre in Lamlash and will include films and photography.

Having smashed the circumnavigation cycling world record twice in his career, Mark Beaumont now holds the 18,000 mile title in a time of 78 days and 14 hours, averaging 240 miles a day.