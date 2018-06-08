A classic in Corrie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Last Picture Show (USA 1971, Cert 15, 118 mins)

The June Corrie Film Club presentation is the glorious Bogdanovitch classic – The Last Picture Show.

Shot in black and white, which was unusual for its day, and with a wonderful Hank Williams score, this film was nominated for eight Oscars and won four, including best picture, best actor, best actress and best supporting actor and actress. It also won three Golden Globes for best picture, best director and best leading actor. On top of that it won three Baftas for best screenplay and best supporting actor and actress.

For many it is one of the greatest films ever made and it certainly has a superb cast which includes Jeff Bridges, Timothy Bottoms, Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson, Randy Quaid, Cloris Leachman and Ellen Burstyn, who all turn in magnificent performances.

This classic will be screened at Corrie and Sannox Village Hall tomorrow (Sunday) at 8pm. All welcome.