Summer officers settle in

These are the friendly faces who will be bolstering the numbers of police officers on Arran over the summer.

Having already started duties last month, the additional police officers are on secondment on the island until the end of October.

PC Dani McMonagle, who is usually stationed at Hamilton, applied for the secondment to experience island policing to further develop her abilities and skills.

Maryhill-based PC Craig Parker said: ‘Having been involved in urban and city policing for eight years as a community-based officer, the opportunity to work on Arran is an exciting development opportunity.’

For PC Robert Lambie, who is usually stationed at Loch Lomond, Arran is familiar territory: ‘Having holidayed on the island on numerous occasions, this posting will allow me to give something back to the community that has given me so many nice memories,’ he said.

Owing to the vagaries of shift patterns and other police commitments, PC Gary McLaggan from Fife, is also on secondment but was unable to be photographed with his colleagues.

L to r: PC Craig Parker, PC Dani McMonagle and PC Robert Lambie on Lamlash green. 01_B22police01