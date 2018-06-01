See what happens down on the farm

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ever wanted to see what really goes on behind the gates of a real working farm?

Well now is your chance as Bellevue Farm near Blackwaterfoot will giving the public an insight into farm life next weekend. The move is part of a nationwide initiative known as Open Farm Sunday which is managed by Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF).

On Sunday June 10, Donald and Ailsa Currie and their two sons, Donald and Andrew, will welcome visitors from 10am to 12noon and 2pm to 4pm at Bellevue Farm.

It is the first Open Farm Sunday event to be held on Arran and will provide visitors, young and old, with an opportunity to discover at first hand what it means to be a farmer and what is involved in producing food and managing the countryside.

Visitors will be able to see ewes and lambs, cows and calves, pigs, hens and chickens and there will be a short tractor and trailer ride through the fields. There will also be a small vintage tractor display and a show of all the farm tractors and machinery.

Entry to the event is free of charge but donations will be collected for Breast Cancer Support and ARCAS.

Anyone requiring further information should contact the farm by email at belleveufarmcottages@btinternet.com, via text on 07740 986803 or via the facebook page.

Open Farm Sunday logo. No_B22farm01