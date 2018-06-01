Lifeboat rescues distressed swimmer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s RNLI crew rescued a distressed and vulnerable man from the waters of Brodick Bay over the May Day bank holiday weekend.

At 11.30am last Saturday, the inshore lifeboat crew had to respond with haste as the pagers sounded to reports of a person in the water in Brodick Bay. The crew assembled and launched the inshore lifeboat Rachel Hedderwick and while enroute the crew were informed by Belfast Coastguard that extra care would need to be taken as the young man was in a vulnerable condition.

After arriving on scene and finding him holding to the side of a rigid-hulled inflatable boat the crew assisted him into the inshore lifeboat before transporting him ashore to a waiting ambulance team.

Arran RNLI trainee helm Dave Nicholson said:’Any time the pager sounds we know we need to respond as quickly as possible, when we find out we’re responding to a person in the water it makes things even more urgent. We’re all thrilled that we managed to get on scene quickly and help the young man out and wish him all the best for a swift recovery.’