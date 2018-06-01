Koffee for Kalimpong

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Friends of Dr Graham’s Homes are holding a coffee morning in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall on Saturday June 9, from 10.30am until 12noon to raise funds for the children’s homes in Kalimpong, India.

As usual there will be delicious home baking, bric a brac and some plants for sale. Not to be missed is the fabulous raffle, stimulating company and interesting chat. A warm welcome is extended to all.