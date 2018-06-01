Community support for maternity unit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members of the Arran community have shown their support for the island’s maternity unit with the donation of new equipment

Presenting midwife Elaine Kelso with the equipment at Arran War Memorial Hospital were three mums, who have used the unit, and Jim Arnold and Sandra Hall from the Isle of Arran Hospital Supporters League.

TJ Lambie, Kirsty Park and Kitty Pointer-Dalton donated a comfortable chair for new dads to make use of when meeting their newborn for the first time. The chair and footstool idea came about after TJ’s husband commented on meeting his child for the first time on a standard NHS chair. Believing that she could make the experience more comfortable for new dads, TJ said: ‘ After giving birth my husband got to cradle our newborn, and while it was a magical moment, it could of been a more comfortable experience. Hopefully this new chair will add to the first time bonding experience for Arran fathers.

‘The maternity unit, and midwife Elaine Kelso, are highly valued and regarded on Arran and we just wanted to show our appreciation and support with this small gift. We are still fundraising on behalf of the unit and have further plans for the future.’

Equally generous in his praise for the midwifery service on Arran, Jim Arnold who presented a state of the art breast pump on behalf of the league said: ‘ The league is very appreciative of the support and generous donations from the people, family and friends of the island and those from further afield.’

The supporters league supplements but does not replace NHS funding and the donations are used to provide additional comfort for the patients and staff at the Arran War Memorial Hospital and members of the community.’

So far this financial year the league has been able to assist with donations of a bladder scanner, an ECG, recliner chairs, safety equipment and various other supplementals totalling almost £18,000 towards medical improvements on Arran.

Midwife Elaine Kelso, who recently won a prestigious Scottish Midwife Award for her work on Arran, thanked everyone for their generous donations and support saying: ‘A huge thank you to all who have helped make these donations possible. The equipment will be put to good use and will be appreciated by mums and dads making use of the maternity unit on Arran.’

