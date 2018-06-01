Artist opens curtain-making service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Advertorial

Arran artist Josephine Broekhuizen has decided to expand and diversify her artistic talents to provide a new curtain-making service for the island.

She has just successfully completed a curtain-making course at the National Design Academy in Nottingham and plans to offer a full range of drapery services, from standard curtains to the grander-sounding swags and tails. Tie-backs and pelmets, Roman blinds and alterations are all part of this successful painter’s newest palette.

Fabric and material is nothing new to Dutch-born Josephine. Growing up in Holland, her father ran a very successful sleeping-bag and down manufacturing business. Bolts of material were part of her family background. Consequently, familiarity with fabric, threads and sewing machines were an integral part of her upbringing. This familiarity is also evidenced in many of her still-life paintings where her rendering of fabrics is masterful. She is currently represented in Scotland by Glasgow’s Compass Gallery.

The new initiative came about in friendly collaboration with Janelle of Lamlash who traditionally made and continues to make curtains. Janelle still has fabric sample books from which materials for Josephine’s curtains can be chosen. And Josephine is happy to take orders through Janelle’s or any other shops on Arran.

Launching as Josephine’s Curtains she hopes that her new service will add another bespoke facility to Arran’s growing business community. Phone 01770 600287 or 07774 003554 for advice and friendly guidance.