Arran orienteers track down the silverware

It was a smaller Arran team that travelled to the Ayrshire Schools Orienteering Championships this year but that did not stop them from bringing home a healthy haul of medals.

The team of 14 pupils – many having recently won medals at the recent inter-school competition – took part in the Dean Park event hosted by the Ayrshire Orienteering Club in Kilmarnock.

With three first place winners, one silver medal winner and three bronze medals, Arran was well represented on the podium.

Winners of the various age groups were: Louis Urquart-Dixon, bronze medal winner in the S3 boys race; Oscar Inglis, bronze medal winner in the P6/7 boys; Myles Lindsay-Smith, winner of the P4/5 boys race; Charlie Bonner, winner of the S3/4 boys and also fastest overall on the orange course; Rosie McNamara, winner of the P4/5 girls race; Ruaridh Lindsay-Smith, bronze medal in the P6/7 boys with Oscar; Megan McCartney, silver medal in the S1/2 girls category.

Children of school-going age on Arran are all well versed in orienteering owing to the inter-school Orienteering Championship which is held in the Brodick Castle and Country Park each year. This year’s winning school was Whiting Bay.

Charlie Bonner put in a fantastic run to win his class and finish fastest person on the course. No_B22orient01

Rosie McNamara on her way to the finish and an overall category win.No_B22orient02

Arran entrants work out their strategies in the start lanes. No_B22orient03

Medal winners, l to r, Louis Urquart-Dixon, Oscar Inglis, Myles Lindsay-Smith, Charlie Bonner, Rosie McNamara, Ruaridh Lindsay-Smith and Megan McCartney. No_B22orient04

Arran High and Lamlash primary pupils were joined by two Ayrshire Orienteering Club members from Brodick and Whiting Bay. No_B22orient05