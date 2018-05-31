Announcements 27/05/18 – 02/05/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

ROBERTS: The Arran Civic Trust greatly regrets the passing on of its Vice-Chair, John Roberts.

John held this position since 2004 with consistency and distinction, much of his time being spent on the sometimes arduous task of reviewing planning applications and commenting on them to North Ayrshire Council. He was a lecturer in Mediaeval German History at Glasgow University before retiring to Arran and we were fortunate to benefit from his good mind, incisive comments and always friendly association. He will be much missed.

Our condolences go out to his family and friends.