SSPCA needs your help

The animals’ charity the SSPCA is doing vital work here on Arran. Last year alone, 32 calls came from concerned members of the public on the island about animals in distress or needing help.

Inspectors from the charity regularly visit the high school and primary schools to talk to pupils about their work saving animals’ lives. They rescue and treat pets, farm stock and wild animals.

It is also the only charity that can enforce the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 which means people mistreating animals can be taken to court.

The Arran branch of the charity needs your help to keep funding this fantastic work.

A meeting is being held today (Saturday) at 12.30pm in the Ormidale Pavilion, and they invite animal lovers to come along and see how they can get involved. They would be delighted to welcome new faces and new ideas.