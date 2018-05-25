Thirty years of Cooriedoon marked with garden party

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Private care home Cooriedoon in Whiting Bay marked its 30th birthday with an elegant garden party, where residents, visitors and staff enjoyed a host of activities and events on the sunny afternoon.

Original founder Celia Butler joined in the celebrations and was presented with a bouquet of flowers from care manager Gwen Walker, while long-standing nurse Elaine Kelso was presented with a long-term service gift.

The celebrations took place in the superbly manicured gardens of the impressive sandstone building which was built in 1900 and suitably started life as the Whiting Bay Hotel.

With a nod to the colourful mixture of nationalities working at the residential home, the garden was adorned with exotic Indian, Philippine, Israeli and Scottish ornaments in the cultural garden.

Elsewhere in the garden, visitors and residents enjoyed strawberries and cream, sandwiches and patisseries, and Coorie curry, while children were entertained at the bouncy castle and with face painting.

Residents enjoyed holistic therapies and massages from Jill McKillop as everyone was entertained by the harmonic sounds of Arran singer Mike Bailey.

Appropriate for the spring sunshine, a ‘most elegant hat’ competition and a raffle added to the fun atmosphere of the day.

The afternoon’s celebrations were rounded off with thank you speeches and a symbolic release of peace balloons by Gilbert Norris.