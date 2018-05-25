Sad day for The Shore

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Shore in Whiting Bay has closed its doors for the last time.

Last Saturday was the final day of trading for the coffee shop, takeaway and deli, and it was a sad time for the staff.

Boss Sheena McDonald said it was simply not paying its way.

‘The whole island demographic has changed,’ she told the Banner. ‘There are a lot more day trippers now who are simply not using the facilities on the island. A lot of them stay in Brodick and if they do travel round the island they seem to head up north.’

It is three years since a major makeover saw the former Village Shop converted into the takeaway and coffee shop.

Sheena said: ‘Initially we tried opening later to serve evening meals but when that didn’t work we concentrated on the daytime trade, but there just wasn’t the customers to keep us going.

‘We’ve really tried to make it work but despite trying lots and lots of different approaches we just haven’t been able to continue as a viable business.

‘In retrospect, opening through the winter was not a sensible idea and at least now there are jobs available on Arran for our wonderful, amazing and loyal staff. Thank you to all our customers both when we were the Village Shop and The Shore.’

It is understood owner Kate Armstrong will put the premises on the market.

‘It would be good to see a new business opening up, the village needs something to bring people in,’ Sheena added.