Balmichael Visitor Centre has been many things since it first opened 21 years ago.

A look back at the Banner archive says it was first opened at Easter 1997 by David and Gillian McClelland with initially three shops, a tearoom, quad bikes and, remarkably, a small motor museum.

Over the years it has had some good times and bad times. For some years it was a thriving enterprise with craft shops and more recently the Arran Family Fun Park, which seemed to have good potential, but did not last long.

Now new plans have been unveiled for self-catering accommodation and camping pods, which are all the rage, and it would be good to see some new life breathed into the site.

But with seven acres of land, we have to wonder if Steel Stone Holdings Ltd, a London based real estate firm, who have made the planning application may have further plans for the site.

They say they have already ruled out owner occupied homes as they believe that such a use would be incompatible with the rest of the business.

But what is that business to be? We will watch developments with interest.