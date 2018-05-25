Local plan takes shape with community consultations

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran residents have been voicing their opinion as part of a region wide consultation on North Ayrshire Council’s future development plans.

At a public meeting at the Ormidale Pavilion on Tuesday, residents, business owners and those with an interest in local development met with strategic planning manager Neale McIlvanney and planning officers Neil McAleer and Joanna Glacken.

Providing information on the proposed Local Development Plan – which sets out how the council will guide development and investment in the area over the next 20 years – the planners provided visitors with details on how their contributions can be lodged to be considered when finalising the document.

Once the consultation period is complete, the proposed plan is passed to Scottish ministers for examination. A reporter is then appointed who publishes a report of the findings and outlines whether any changes are required.

The proposed Local Development Plan is then adopted and becomes the legal document consulted when considering planning applications in North Ayrshire.