Distillers claim international prizes for flagship whiskies

Isle of Arran Distillers is celebrating winning the coveted Double Gold accreditation at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its 10-year-old single malt.

The competition is one of the most influential and respected events in the industry. The rigorous judging process puts an emphasis on the integrity of the whisky, whilst the blind tasting guarantees every entry is judged fairly.

Recognition from the San Francisco event is a universally recognised indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

The winning dram – the 10-year-old single malt – is the classic expression of Arran. The initial rush of rich vanilla sweetness gives way to a touch of cinnamon that adds a spicy edge to the soft and sweet texture. The citrus notes have rounded with age and reveal new depths of character against a background of sweet oak.

Speaking about the award, Euan Mitchell, managing director of Isle of Arran Distillers, said: ‘We’re proud to be flying the flag for Scotland on the international stage by claiming the Double Gold award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Our 10-year-old single malt, which many consider to be the flagship whisky for the island, is among esteemed company receiving this prestigious accolade. It is incredibly rewarding for the team to know our whisky is being enjoyed all over the world.

‘We are bursting with innovation and passion for the products we produce. Being recognised like this by our peers gives us even more drive and determination to continue experimenting with whisky and growing the business.’

The 10-year-old single malt was also one of four runners-up at the International Spirits Challenge 2018. The Lochranza Reserve, The Bothy Quarter Cask Batch 3 and the 18-year-old single malt also claimed silver medals. The four whiskies passed a blind tasting by a renowned expert panel of specialist judges to beat strong competition to amass a haul of accolades.

Now in its 23rd year, the International Spirits Challenge is one of the premier events promoting outstanding spirits from across the globe.

Organiser Justin Smith said: ‘This year has seen more entries than ever before, with producers entering a diverse mix of spirits from across the globe.’

The award winning 10-year-old single malt. NO_B21malt01